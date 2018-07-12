Authorities ID man whose death has prompted investigation

WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man in southeast Iowa whose death has prompted an investigation.

He was identified as 70-year-old Ed Jones, who lived in Washington.

The Washington Police Department sent officers just before 8 a.m. Wednesday to check a call about a suspicious death at an apartment complex. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was soon called in to help. No arrests have been reported.

An autopsy has been ordered.