Authorities: Ex-officer stole money from firefighters group

LEHIGH, Pa. (AP) — A former police officer stands accused of stealing more than $315,000 from a firefighter support organization and using the money to pay for personal expenses, including restaurant bills and online shopping.

Authorities say Corey Cole Jr. was expected to turn himself in Friday. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

The 41-year-old Lehigh man faces 380 counts of forgery, theft, and tampering with public information and evidence.

Cole allegedly took the money from the Lehigh Township Fireman's Relief Association, where he served as treasurer. Authorities say he wrote more than $211,000 in checks to himself, rang up more than $73,000 in debit card expenses and created more than $19,000 in fictitious vendor invoices

Cole served with the Allentown police for about 18 years before he resigned last August.