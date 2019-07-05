Authorities: 2 men critically wounded in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A street shooting in downtown Pittsburgh has left two men critically injured.

City police say the shooting occurred around 11:10 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Penn Avenue.

One man was shot in the head, while the other was shot in the stomach. Both men were taken to a hospital where they remained Friday in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. It occurred about an hour after a Fourth of July fireworks show was held in the area, and the large crowds were dispersing around the time the shooting occurred.

Further details on the shooting were not disclosed, including what type of weapon was used or how many shooters may have been involved.