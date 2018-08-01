Australia says Malaysia hasn't sought hitman's extradition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has rejected accusations that Australia supported corruption and crime under Malaysia's former leader by harboring a high-profile fugitive since 2015.

Malaysian prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim recently told Australia's ABC radio that Canberra's foreign policies were "tainted" and complicit by shielding wrongdoers like former policeman Sirul Azhar Umar.

Sirul fled to Australia after he was sentenced to death for the 2006 murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu after her relationship with a friend of Najib Razak ended.

Bishop says Canberra was merely "working with the government of the day." She said Wednesday that Sirul was under immigration detention and that Malaysia has not made any extradition request.