Attorneys to inspect police SUV from which fatal shot fired

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Minneapolis officer who fatally shot an Australian woman last year have been given approval to inspect the police vehicle from which the shot was fired.

Mohamed Noor's lawyers asked for access to the SUV Friday because the moon will be in the same phase as it was on the night in July 2017 when Justine Ruszczyk Damond was killed behind her home. A Hennepin County judge approved the request Thursday.

Authorities say Noor shot Damond after she called to report a possible sexual assault happening in an alley behind her Minneapolis home. Noor fired past his partner, who was behind the wheel, as Damond approached the driver-side window. Noor's attorneys have indicated he will plead not guilty to charges of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter.