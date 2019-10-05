Attorney questions who was driving in deadly Montana crash

LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) — An attorney for a man charged in a fatal Montana pickup truck crash is raising questions about who was driving at the time.

Livingston attorney Jami Rebsom says in court documents that testing shows no match for Walter "Joey" Overstreet's DNA on the driver's-side airbag. Overstreet faces charges including vehicular homicide and negligent vehicular assault.

The Livingston Enterprise reports the 2015 crash killed 17-year-old passenger Rhiannon Wills and seriously injured two other passengers. Prosecutors allege Overstreet was one of six people drinking alcohol in the truck before the crash on U.S. Highway 89 near Livingston.

Two previous trials for Overstreet ended with juries failing to return a unanimous verdict.

A judge on Thursday barred attorneys and others involved from posting to social media or talking to media about the case.

___

Information from: Livingston Enterprise, http://www.livingstonenterprise.com