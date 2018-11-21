Attorney general cautions CBD oil remains illegal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is warning people that it is illegal to sell and possess the marijuana extract cannabidiol, and narrow exemptions approved by lawmakers are not "safe harbor" from prosecution.

The attorney general's office issued guidance Tuesday.

The guidance noted that changes to Alabama law did not legalize the possession of CBD and "it is illegal for CBD to be sold by any convenience store, gas station, or private individual."

Alabama lawmakers did approve two laws to give defenses against prosecution under specific circumstances.

Carly's Law, approved in 2014, related to patients who receive a prescription from the UAB Department of Neurology. Leni's Law, approved later, related to patients with a medical condition that produces seizures.

Parents of children with debilitating seizures pushed for both laws.