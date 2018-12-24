Attorney: Hanged toddler also suffered burns, bites, bruises

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Testimony provided in court says a Mississippi toddler who accidentally hanged himself between a couch and wall also suffered cigarette burns to his feet, bite marks and bruises.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reported Friday that a judge has sent the case to a grand jury. One-year-old Rowan Cannette was found dead this month. Rowan's father Thomas Cannette and his father's girlfriend, Cassandra Lopresto, have been charged with abuse.

County attorney Herman Cox says two other children in the Biloxi home, aged 3, also had signs of abuse including evidence of meth ingestion, burns and untreated infections.

Cannette testified that he and Lopresto would lock the children in a room while they slept. But the door wasn't locked the day Rowan ventured around the home unsupervised.

