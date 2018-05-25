At least 20 arrested, most on drug charges, in North Country

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — At least 20 people have been arrested in northern New Hampshire, mostly on drug charges involving heroin, fentanyl, and opioid-based narcotics.

The arrests happened Thursday. Local, county and state authorities participated in Operation Northern Alliance, a collaborative effort within Coos County.

Arrests were made in Berlin, Gorham, Groveton, and Milan.

More arrests were expected.