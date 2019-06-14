Person on motorcycle seriously hurt in crash on interstate

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — State police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on a highway in western Massachusetts.

Authorities say a passenger on the motorcycle was brought to a hospital with serious injuries following the collision in the northbound lanes of Interstate 91 in Holyoke shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation while the driver of the car was unhurt.

State police had originally described the crash as a fatal one but have since corrected that information.

No charges have been filed.

Officials said the right lane of the highway was closed to traffic after the crash but has since reopened.

___

This story has been corrected to show state police now saying crash was not a fatal, passenger on motorcycle seriously injured.