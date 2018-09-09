Assets of Las Vegas shooting gunman valued at over $1.3M

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A recent court filing shows the assets of the gunman in last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas have an estimated value of more than $1.3 million.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports relatives of the 58 slain victims stand to receive an equal portion of the money.

The amount includes at least $62,000 worth of firearms and accessories that authorities gathered from the homes of Stephen Paddock and the casino-resort suite from which he carried out the massacre.

Paddock broke the windows of his suite Oct. 1 and opened fire into the crowd at an outdoor music festival. He then killed himself.

Attorney Alice Denton is working Paddock's probate case. She says it remains unclear whether the firearms and accessories will be sold as they are under the custody of the FBI.

