Assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say an assault near a New Hampshire bar has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they found the man unconscious around 1 a.m. Thursday in an alleyway near Central Ale House in Manchester.

The 32-year-old man has been hospitalized for treatment.

Police say the man was assaulted outside the bar, but they have not released further details.

An investigation is ongoing.