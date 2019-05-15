Assault by auto charges filed in SUV crash into pizzeria

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say charges have been filed against the driver of a sport utility vehicle that plowed into the front of a New Jersey pizzeria, injuring several people.

The Camden County prosecutor's office says 34-year-old Kimberly Killion of Pennsauken was charged with three counts of third-degree assault by auto. She was also charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and other counts.

Prosecutors allege that Killion was drinking before her SUV hit the front of Flying Crust Pizza on May 3, causing "significant damage" to the wall and restaurant interior.

Three people inside — a 42-year-old Woodlynne man, a 37-year-old Pennsauken man and a 25-year-old Philadelphia man — had minor injuries.

It's unclear whether Killion has an attorney; a message left at a number listed for her wasn't immediately returned.