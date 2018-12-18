Army sergeant charged with statutory rape in North Carolina

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant stationed at North Carolina's Fort Bragg has been charged with child sex counts involving a girl under 15.

News outlets report that Sgt. 1st Class Kenney Son Duran surrendered Friday on charges of statutory rape, statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties. According to a Holly Springs arrest warrant, the offenses happened between June 1 and Oct. 1.

The 35-year-old's attorney, A. Patrick Roberts, asked that his bail be set at $250,000, but a magistrate chose the usual $1 million bail associated with those charges.

Roberts' request said that Duran has been in the Army for 16 years and deployed overseas 11 times. The request also said Duran is married with four children.

An Army spokesman says Duran is assigned to Fort Bragg's Special Operations Command.