Arkansas man considered fit to stand trial in mother's death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a northwestern Arkansas man can stand trial on charges he killed his mother.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Circuit Judge Robin Green ruled Monday that 21-year-old Patrick Malone is fit to stand trial on a capital murder charge.

Court documents show Benton County deputies found 44-year-old Christel Malone dead last summer after Danny Malone called 911 saying his mentally ill son fatally shot his wife. Deputies arrested Patrick Malone and found a gun in a holster.

The affidavit says Patrick Malone told detectives he shot his mother, calling her evil.

Defense attorneys say Malone's judgment is impaired by thought and memory disorders. Dr. Michael Simon evaluated Malone and said he has a learning disorder but can stand trial.

A hearing is scheduled for July 30.

