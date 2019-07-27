Arkansas man arrested in 2016 slaying of wife in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Police in northeastern Arkansas say a man has been arrested in the 2016 death of his wife.

Jonesboro police on Saturday said that 59-year-old Charles Devine was arrested Friday on a murder warrant in the death of 41-year-old Stacy Devine.

Craighead County jail records show Devine is being held on $2 million bond and do not list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed and a police news release said charges will be filed Monday when Charles Devine makes his first scheduled court appearance.

Police say Stacy Devine was found dead Feb. 12, 2016, in a ditch in eastern Jonesboro. Police previously said Stacy Devine died of strangulation.