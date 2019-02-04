Arkansas lawmakers back ethics bills after investigations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas legislative leaders are calling for increased fines for ethics violations and a measure forfeiting elected officials' pensions if they're convicted of certain crimes following federal probes that have involved several lawmakers.

House and Senate leaders from both parties on Monday unveiled six bills that they're pushing for in the wake of the convictions and indictments of several legislators and lobbyists. The proposals include a plan to increase the maximum fine the state Ethics Commission can levy from $2,000 to $3,500.

Another bill would make elected officials ineligible to receive their retirement benefits if they are convicted of a felony related to their job. Legislative leaders say they're also backing increased funding for the state's Ethics Commission.