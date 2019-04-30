Arkansas deer hunter convicted in fatal shooting of woman

MARSHALL, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas hunter has been convicted of misdemeanor manslaughter and sentenced to a year in jail in the fatal shooting of a woman he said he thought was a deer.

Searcy County court records show 68-year-old Ronnie Hogue of Marshall was convicted last week in the November 2016 shooting death of 29-year-old Stephanie Bonine.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Bonine was shot in a wooded area near Marshall.

Court records show Hogue told investigators he thought he was shooting at a deer. He was sentenced to a year in the county jail.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com