https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Arkansas-couple-facing-charges-after-hiding-14889645.php Arkansas couple facing charges after hiding corpse in home Published 1:18 pm EST, Saturday, December 7, 2019 Most Popular 1 Westport principal placed on leave following arrest 2 Cops: Woman tried to buy iPhones on someone else’s account 3 Westport school principal accused of slapping man 4 Westport Sip & Shop event offers a chance to give back 5 Monroe man charged with DUI in Westport 6 Danbury homicide case to resume in January 7 From war torn Poland to opportunity in America, Henry Eisen celebrates his bar mitzvah 80 years late View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.