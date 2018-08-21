Arizona prison inmate found dead in cell, suicide suspected

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona prison inmate has died and it appears to be a suicide.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say 41-year-old Cody Williams was found unresponsive in his cell Monday at the state prison in Florence.

Williams was taken to the prison's medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

Corrections officials say Williams was sentenced to prison in 1995.

He was serving a 70-year term out of Pima County for attempted first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated assault, arson of an occupied structure, theft and burglary.