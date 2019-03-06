Arizona pair arrested for unlicensed home dental practice

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man and a woman for operating an unlicensed dental practice out of a home in the western Phoenix suburb of Buckeye.

Maricopa County Superior Court records filed this week identify the pair as 33-year-old Nadieza Tzitziki Vidales-Pulido and 35-year-old German Alexander Romero-Valdez. A preliminary hearing is set for March 21.

The unlicensed dental practice allegedly catered to people who were in the U.S. illegally and didn't have insurance.

An informant who recorded video images of the office told police that the suspects were not only cleaning teeth without a license, which is a misdemeanor, but also performing extractions without a license, which is a felony.

The Mesa Police Department and Homeland Security Office handled the investigation.