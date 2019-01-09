Arizona man wants no mention of Vegas shooting in ammo case

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, Douglas Haig takes questions from reporters at a news conference in Chandler, Ariz.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona aerospace engineer wants to prevent a federal jury from hearing references to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in his upcoming trial on charges that he illegally manufactured ammunition found in the shooter's Las Vegas Strip hotel suite.

Douglas Haig's defense attorney, Marc Victor, says in court filings Monday that referring to the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting improperly confuses issues and will mislead a jury to unfairly link his client with the massacre.

Haig isn't charged in the shooting but prosecutors refer in court documents to the massacre.

Authorities say shooter Stephen Paddock shot himself dead after killing 58 people and injuring hundreds at an open-air concert.

Haig has pleaded not guilty to illegally making unfired bullets found with his fingerprints on them in Paddock's room.

His trial is scheduled March 11.