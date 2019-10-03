Arizona man accused of terrorism out of jail until his trial

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man facing a terrorism charge has been released from jail as he awaits trial.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered 18-year-old Ismail Hamad of Fountain Hills be placed on house arrest and get an electronic monitor until his trial starts next year.

The trial had been scheduled to begin later this month, but has been pushed back until May 14, 2020.

Hamad was indicted on two charges of terrorism for allegedly providing assistance to the Islamic State and engaging in an act of terrorism.

He also was charged with aggravated assault for brandishing a knife and throwing rocks at a county sheriff’s sergeant in a Jan. 7 encounter outside a Fountain Hills substation.

Hamad was shot and wounded after ignoring warnings to drop the weapon.