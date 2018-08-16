Arizona court to rule on appeal in 2 home-invasion killings

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is scheduled Thursday to rule on a death row inmate's appeal in the shooting deaths of a man and his 9-year-old daughter during a 2009 home invasion.

Jason Eugene Bush was one of two people sentenced to death for the killings of 29-year-old Raul "Junior" Flores and Brisenia Flores at their home in Arivaca in southern Arizona. Gina Flores, Raul's wife, was wounded in the attack.

Authorities said Bush confessed to being the triggerman and that the home invasion was planned by Shawna Forde, a former border-watch activist also sentenced to death in the case.

According to authorities, Forde believed drugs, weapons and money were stashed at the home.

A third person convicted in the case, Albert Gaxiola, was sentenced to life in prison.