Arizona authorities seize nearly 200 fentanyl-laced pills

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in central Arizona say they seized nearly 200 pills laced with the dangerous drug fentanyl in a month-long fraud investigation.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's office said Thursday the pills and other drugs were seized from a home in the Rimrock community following the Aug. 23 arrest of 26-year-old Lance Suer, who was under investigation in an identity theft case.

A fraud victim had told deputies he suspected Suer opened a credit card in his name and charged up to $300 worth of purchases.

Deputies say they booked Suer into Camp Verde Detention Center on suspicion of fraud and drug charges.

Suer is being held on $50,000 bond. His booking information online does not list an attorney who can comment on the case.