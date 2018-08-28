Arizona Walmart employee arrested in bomb threat to store

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in the Phoenix suburb of El Mirage say they have arrested a 56-year-old Walmart Inc. employee on suspicion of calling in a bomb threat to the area store.

El Mirage Police Department officials say they arrested Susan Posser last week for making the call on Aug. 17.

Sgt. Robert Peoples says the arrest was made Wednesday after an investigation showed the call came from Posser's home.

El Mirage is northwest of Phoenix in Arizona's Maricopa County.