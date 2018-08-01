https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Appliance-may-have-started-NY-fire-that-killed-3-13122459.php
Appliance may have started NY fire that killed 3 children
ROME, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a central New York fire that killed three young children may have been started by an electrical appliance in the home's laundry room.
However, Trooper Jack Keller tells the Observer-Dispatch that investigators are still working to pinpoint the exact cause and origin.
The July 23 mobile home fire in Rome, New York has been ruled accidental.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday evening for three members of the Croad family: 2-year-old Temprince, 3-year-old Patrick III and 4-year-old Eliesse.
Their 1-year-old sister and parents are recovering from injuries suffered in the fire.
