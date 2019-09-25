Another hunter mauled by grizzly in southwestern Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A fourth hunter has been injured by a grizzly bear in less than 10 days in the Gravelly Mountains in southwestern Montana.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen says an Ohio man was mauled Tuesday about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of where three hunters were injured in two separate attacks last week. He was treated at Ruby Valley Medical Center in Sheridan.

The hunter was aware of the previous attacks and was prepared to defend himself. He told investigators he fired several shots at the bear.

Two New Mexico hunters were mauled on Sept. 16 and a Washington state man was badly injured later that day.

Wardens notified other hunters and campers about Tuesday's attack and are searching for the bear. Officials are asking people to stay out of the Coal Creek and Twin Springs area while they investigate.