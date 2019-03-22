Another former tribal leader pleads guilty in casino theft

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Another former Winnebago Tribal Council member has pleaded guilty to his role in stealing from the Nebraska-based tribe's casino in Iowa.

The Sioux City (Iowa) Journal reports that 41-year-old Travis Mallory entered the plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. His sentencing is set for July 8.

Mallory is one of nine former council members who were accused of a conspiracy to siphon more than $327,000 from the WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa. Charges against two of them have been dismissed.

An FBI investigation determined that while on the tribal council, the members had given themselves raises and bonuses totaling $327,500 directly from the casino without approving them at council meetings.

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com