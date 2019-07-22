Another defendant takes plea deal in Burlington slaying

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Another defendant has taken a plea deal in the slaying of a 26-year-old man in southeast Iowa.

The Hawk Eye reports that Andre Harris pleaded guilty to conspiracy and other charges Friday. His deal calls for him to testify against the three remaining defendants. Five men were charged with killing Demarcus "Peanut" Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, outside his mother's apartment in Burlington.

One of the five, Antoine Spann, also took a deal and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He, too, must testify against the three remaining defendants: Caesar Davison, Derrick Parker and Emmanuel Spann.

Harris is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26.