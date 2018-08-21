Angry crowd asks St. Louis suburb to drop protest charges

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Some of the many people arrested at mall protests in suburban St. Louis nearly a year ago are expressing frustration that municipal prosecutors have decided to charge them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that dozens of people packed a meeting Monday of the Richmond Heights City Council. Some demanded that the city dismiss charges that include rioting and trespassing, all stemming from two protests at the St. Louis Galleria mall in September and November.

Mayor Jim Thomson says 25 people face municipal charges.

The protests were among several after the Sept. 15 acquittal of white former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the fatal shooting of a black suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith.

Some speakers at the meeting said the charges could result in new protests.

___

