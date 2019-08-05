Anchorage police officer charged with sexual abuse of teen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage police officer has been arrested in connection with sexual abuse of a teenager.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday that 28-year-old Andres Ornelas faces multiple charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

Authorities say Ornelas sexually abused a 14-year-old relative of his girlfriend in May.

Ornelas has denied abusing the teenager.

Police say the abuse occurred while the girl was staying the night at the home Ornelas shared with his girlfriend and their 5-year-old son.

Authorities say she became intoxicated while doing shots of alcohol.

The girl told police Ornelas asked for permission and reminded the girl she was underage beforehand.

Police say the patrol officer was not on duty at the time.

Authorities say Ornelas is on administrative leave without pay during the investigation.

