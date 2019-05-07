Anchorage police name man found dead near bus stop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of a man found dead in a suspected homicide near a bus stop on the city's northeast side.

A homicide investigation continues in the death of 37-year-old Leopoldo Sanchez. Detectives are asking witnesses to come forward with information on how he died.

Police shortly after 1 a.m. Friday took a call of an unconscious man at Debarr Road and Patterson Street.

They found Sanchez lying face down. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Sanchez had suffered body trauma.