Anchorage man held on suspicion of hitting woman with SUV

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 42-year-old Anchorage man has been arrested on suspicion of striking a woman he had dated with his sport utility vehicle.

Anchorage police say Roger Moen Jr. placed the injured woman in the SUV and drove off. He was arrested a few blocks away. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a head wound.

Online court documents do not list Moen's attorney.

Dispatchers shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday took calls of an SUV striking a woman.

Police located the SUV at a home. Moen was in the driveway and the woman was lying on the passenger seat.

Moen was held on suspicion of assault and other charges.

Moen last month was charged with assaulting the same woman and was ordered to have no contact with her.