Dutch police officers point their guns at a wounded 19-year-old man who was shot by police after stabbing two people in the central railway station in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Friday Aug. 31, 2018. Police investigators in Amsterdam included an extremist attack as a possible motive for the stabbings of two people at a busy railway station Friday as authorities in the Dutch capital reported that the suspect shot by police is an Afghan citizen.

Americans stabbed in Amsterdam thank police for swift action

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two Americans injured in a stabbing that prosecutors say had a "terrorist motive" have thanked Dutch police and medical staff for their assistance in the aftermath of the knife attack at Amsterdam's busy central railway station.

Police and prosecutors say the two 38-year-old American men were stabbed last Friday by an Afghan who is seeking asylum in Germany. The alleged attacker was shot and wounded by police officers immediately after the attack.

In a written statement distributed Wednesday by the U.S. embassy, the Americans, whose identities have not been released, paid tribute to the police, saying they "cannot thank them enough for what they did to save their lives."

The victims also thank nurses, a surgeon and American consular staff for their support since the attack.