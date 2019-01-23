Alec Baldwin due in court on charges he punched over parking

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin is due in court in New York City for a hearing on charges that he slugged a man during a dispute over a parking spot in last fall.

The 60-year-old actor is scheduled to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday morning. He's charged with misdemeanor attempted assault and harassment, a violation.

Baldwin has denied punching anyone in the Nov. 2 clash . The former "30 Rock" star's lawyer says he'll be vindicated by "incontrovertible video evidence ."

Police say the two started arguing and pushing each other after the man parked in a spot that Baldwin said a family member was holding for him.

Baldwin, who portrays President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," has gotten into several public confrontations over the years. Some have led to legal trouble.