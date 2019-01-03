Albuquerque police say they'll target gun violence in 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police plan to tackle gun violence in 2019, following a year in which the city's police chief said firearms were linked to a significant number of crimes and shootings by officers were preceded by reports of suspects with a gun.

There were 10 shootings by Albuquerque police in 2018, seven of them fatal. Out of those 10, a police spokesman says that nine of the people shot had possessed a firearm, while one person who was shot in January 2018 had been armed with a knife and metal pipe.

The number of officer-involved shootings is higher than in 2014 — the year Albuquerque police entered into a court settlement agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to reform when and how officers use force.