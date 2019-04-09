https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Albuquerque-police-investigating-drowning-of-13753836.php
Albuquerque police investigating drowning of child at motel
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say young child has drowned at an Albuquerque motel.
Officer Simon Drobik says detectives are questioning a male family member as part of their investigation into the child's death Tuesday morning.
The child's age and gender haven't been released but police say the child was under 5 years of age.
View Comments