Albuquerque police identify man who was victim of a homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque have identified a man who died after being found shot in a parking lot.

They say the victim of Tuesday's shooting was 40-year-old Bobby Cook.

Officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting call and found Cook lying in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say Cook was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

They say no suspects have been identified so far in the homicide case.