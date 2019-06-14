Albuquerque pays nearly $4M to family of man shot by police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque has agreed to pay $3.75 million to the family of a man who was left disabled after being shot about seven times by police.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday the city has reached a settlement with the family of 24-year-old Rodrigo Garcia, who was unarmed when police fired dozens of times at him in May 2015.

A lawsuit filed in federal court last year claimed excessive force and civil rights violations.

Attorney Shannon Kennedy says Garcia is not expected to live much longer.

Kennedy says officers waited about 90 minutes before giving him medical aid after the shooting.

Mayor's office spokeswoman Jessie Damazyn says the settlement was among the last few remaining cases pending from the previous administration.

A police spokesman did not respond to the newspaper's questions.

