Albuquerque man after infant son hospitalized with injuries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an Albuquerque man has been arrested after his infant son was hospitalized with multiple and life-threatening injuries.

Police say 30-year-old Evan Ritchey is jailed on suspicion of felony physical child abuse causing great bodily harm and felony physical child abuse not resulting in great bodily harm.

Officers were called to UNM Hospital around 8 a.m. Saturday after a nearly four-month-old boy was brought into the facility in critical condition.

According to KRQE-TV, police say Ritchey told officers that he used considerable force to crush his crying son at the family home and he also allegedly strangled the baby.

It was unclear Sunday of Ritchey has a lawyer yet.