Alabama woman locked out ends up locked up for false report

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman who tried to get sheriff's deputies to unlock her car has landed up locked up.

Citing court records, the Montgomery Advertiser reports 30-year-old Kimberly DeShun Gardner pleaded guilty to filing a false report Tuesday. According to Autauga County Sheriff's Office records, Gardner had requested a deputy unlock her vehicle on May 27, but the dispatcher told her that wasn't part of the sheriff's office's duties. Around 15 minutes later, she called back to report a vehicle break-in.

The report says when a deputy arrived, she asked him to unlock the car and was subsequently arrested.

Gardner received a 365-day sentence, suspended to serve 10 days, and two years' unsupervised probation. She also must pay a $100 fine and court costs.

Her attorney, Kim Kervin, declined comment.

