Alabama to pay $1 million to families of parolee's victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's attorney general has announced the state will pay $1 million to the families of three murder victims allegedly killed by a man on parole.

The three families, who will share the award, allege the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles wrongfully paroled and failed to supervise Jimmy O'Neal Spencer after releasing him in January 2018. Spencer is accused of murdering Colton Lee, Marie Martin and Martha Reliford in Guntersville, Alabama, in July 2018.

Tommy Jones, an attorney representing the families, says they can now focus on the criminal case against Spencer.

Attorney General Steve Marshall described Spencer as a "career criminal" in a press release Friday. On two separate occasions, Spencer was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Spencer is currently awaiting trial on seven counts of capital murder.