Alabama teen killed when shots fired into home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say it appears someone shot into a home that was specifically targeted, killing a teen.

Montgomery Police Capt. Regina Duckett told news outlets that officers and medics were called to a home around 1 a.m. Thursday. Duckett says officers found 16-year-old Jaylan Saunders dead in the home.

Duckett said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Investigators have not released a possible motive. No arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available.