Alabama prison sweep nets weapons, phones, drugs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Corrections officials say a search of a state prison in central Alabama turned up weapons, illegal drugs and cellphones.

The Department of Corrections says multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with a security sweep at Staton prison in Elmore County on Thursday. At least two inmates have been stabbed to death at the 1,300-man prison this year.

A statement from the prison system says officers during the search confiscated makeshift weapons, contraband phones and the synthetic drug flakka inside the prison.

Officials are trying to reduce crime and violence in Alabama's overcrowded prison system. Four other large-scale searches have been conducted inside state prisons since February.