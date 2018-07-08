Alabama man kills wife, kid before fatally shooting himself

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man shot his wife and three children before setting their home on fire and fatally shooting himself.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin told news outlets that Bob Orsi fatally shot his wife, Charlene Ann Orsi, and their child Saturday. Two of the couple's children were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

Franklin says a fourth child fled unharmed to a neighbor's house.

WSFA-TV reports court documents show that Bob and Charlene Ann Orsi were married in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1994. His wife filed for divorce late last month.

The sheriff's office said the divorce happened after accusations of Bob Orsi's drug use. He denied those claims in a motion in July.

Charlene requested full custody of their four children.