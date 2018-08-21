https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Alabama-man-found-shot-to-death-in-wrecked-car-13170802.php
Alabama man found shot to death in wrecked car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death in a wrecked car in Alabama.
News outlets reported that the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 25-year-old Deontre Gernond Turner.
Birmingham police were called to a wreck Saturday evening and found Turner dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators say Turner was shot just before the wreck.
No arrests have been reported.
