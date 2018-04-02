Alabama lawmaker, lobbyist charged in bribery scheme

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislator and a lobbyist who once chaired the Alabama Republican Party are charged with conspiring to commit bribery.

Federal prosecutors say state Republican Rep. Jack D. Williams of Vestavia Hills and lobbyist Marty Connors were arrested Monday.

The California-based owner of Triana Health diabetes treatment centers, G. Ford Gilbert, also is charged.

It's unclear from court records if the men have attorneys.

Prosecutors say Gilbert paid then-state Rep. Micky Hammon to push legislation in 2016 that would require Blue Cross to cover treatments at Triana.

Prosecutors say Williams knew of the payments and worked to help the legislation. They say Connors was lobbying for the bill and also knew about the money.

Connors used to chair the Alabama GOP.

Hammon pleaded guilty to illegally using campaign funds.