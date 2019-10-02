Alabama gov appoints elections official with fraud history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A woman previously charged with voter fraud has been appointed to a county elections board by Alabama Gov. Key Ivey.

News outlets report Ivey appointed 79-year-old Rosie Lyles to the Hale County Board of Registrars on Friday. Lyles was charged with four counts of voter fraud in 2007 and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of possession of a forged instrument.

Ivey Press Secretary Gina Maiola says the governor didn't know about the conviction and hadn't done a background check before the appointment. She says background checks are typical for such appointments.

Secretary of State John Merrill is the state's top election official and says his office is investigating the appointment. He says it appears Lyles can serve as registrar, however, as her conviction wasn't a felony.