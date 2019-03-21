After 35 years in prison, man freed in rape case

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Criminal justice advocates say a man convicted for a 1982 Baton Rouge rape has been exonerated and freed after 35 years in prison.

The Innocence Project, which works to free wrongly convicted defendants, says in a news release that 58-year-old Archie Williams was freed Thursday as a result of a check of an updated FBI fingerprint database. Fingerprints found at the scene of the 1982 rape and stabbing were matched last week to another man — a confessed serial rapist who died in prison in 1996.

The Advocate reports that Williams walked out of the state courthouse in Baton Rouge along with relatives and attorneys including Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck.